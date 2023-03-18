Growlers Sneak Past Thunder 5-4 in SO
March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers secured their spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a thrilling 5-4 shootout win over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Keenan Suthers tied the contest with 2:03 left regulation and after a back-and-forth overtime which provided no solution, a shootout was needed where it took 11 rounds to find a winner before Derian Plouffe provided the decisive shot in a nail biting 5-4 Growlers victory.
Newfoundland head to the sunshine state where they'll take on the Florida Everblades on Wednesday at 9pm.
Three Stars:
1. ADK - G. Jozefek
2. NFL - B. Kruse
3. NFL - A. Dawe
