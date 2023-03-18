Growlers Sneak Past Thunder 5-4 in SO

March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers secured their spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a thrilling 5-4 shootout win over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Keenan Suthers tied the contest with 2:03 left regulation and after a back-and-forth overtime which provided no solution, a shootout was needed where it took 11 rounds to find a winner before Derian Plouffe provided the decisive shot in a nail biting 5-4 Growlers victory.

Newfoundland head to the sunshine state where they'll take on the Florida Everblades on Wednesday at 9pm.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - G. Jozefek

2. NFL - B. Kruse

3. NFL - A. Dawe

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.