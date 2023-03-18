Steelheads Agree to Terms with Defenseman Demetrios Koumontzis

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the cub has agreed to terms with defenseman Demetrios Koumontzis on a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Koumontzis, 22, just completed his graduate season at Arizona State University where he served as an Assistant Captain tallying 18 points (7G, 11A) in 37 games. The Scottsdale, AZ native played all five of his collegiate seasons for the Sun Devils from 2018-23 accumulating 67 points (22G, 45A) in 142 career games.

Prior to college hockey, the 5-foot-11, 190lb left-handed shot was named a 2018 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Finalist after recording 41 points (20G, 21A) at Edina High School. He played two seasons for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 16U AAA from 2015-17.

He was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in the fourth round, 108th overall.

Idaho will host Orlando tonight at tomorrow night at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop. With 13 games remaining on the regular season the Steelheads are one win shy of tying their most in Idaho's ECHL modern era and five wins shy of tying their most wins in a single season in franchise history. Idaho is 19 points away from tying the most points in a single ECHL season (116 - Louisiana IceGators, 2001-02) and 9 wins away from tying the league record (56 - Louisiana IceGators, 2001-02).

Watch the game on FloHockey and/or Sparklight Channel 72 or listen on KBOI 93.1 FM & 670 AM.

