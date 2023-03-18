Thunder Get Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Growlers

March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







ST. JOHN'S - The Adirondack Thunder took four points from the Newfoundland Growlers this week after a 5-4 shootout loss from Mary Brown's Centre on Saturday.

Adirondack scored back-to-back power-play goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Shane Harper fired in his 19th of the year 7:36 into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 advantage. Xavier Parent and Shawn Weller were credited with the assists.

Travis Broughman added to the lead on the power play as he took a pass and sent the puck by goaltender Dryden McKay. The goal was Broughman's 10th of the year with assists from Nick Rivera and Grant Jozefek at 8:05 of the first.

Newfoundland came back to tie the game at two as Nolan Walker and Adam Dawe scored. Walker tallied his 13th of the year on the power play at 14:09 of the first and Dawe's sixth of the season came at 16:30 of the first and the game was tied at two after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Grant Jozefek and Ryan Smith scored to give the Thunder a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes. Jozefek's goal was tipped in front of the net to give Adirondack the one-goal lead at 6:43 of the second. Smith's 14th of the season came on a great pass from Travis Broughman at 11:35 of the middle period.

Adam Dawe scored his second of the game at 10:08 of the second period to momentarily tie the game at three. After 40 minutes, the Thunder led 4-3 and led in shots 23-20.

On the power play in the third, Keenan Suthers tapped in the puck into a wide-open net to force overtime and eventually a shootout. In the 11th round of the shootout, Newfoundland came away with the 5-4 victory.

Vinnie Purpura stopped 32 of 36 shots in the loss.

After a week on the road in Newfoundland, the Thunder host Stick it to Cancer Weekend on March 24 and 25 against Worcester. Paint the Ice Night is after the game on March 24 and specialty jerseys all weekend! Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

