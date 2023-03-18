ECHL Transactions - March 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 18, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED(unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Troy Kobryn, G

Toledo:

Thomas Farrell, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo: Dakota Betts, D from Cincinnati

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:

Troy Kobryn, G

Thomas Farrell, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jakov Novak, F activated from reserve

Atlanta:

Add Bray Crowder, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Florida:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on reserve

Delete Mark Rassell, F recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Iowa:

Add Mitch Benson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tyler Busch, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Kyle Rhodes, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Ayden MacDonald, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Mathieu Foget, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Andrew Peski, D activated from reserve

Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Badini, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Gueorgui Feduolov, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Ryan Cook, D added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Add Solag Bakich, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Ryan Kenny, G activated from reserve

Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on reserve

Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Delete Bailey Brkin, G loaned to Hershey

Savannah:

Add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve

Add Jack Jaunich, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Graham, F placed on reserve

Delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Max Humitz, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Add Matt Anderson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

