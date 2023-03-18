ECHL Transactions - March 18
March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 18, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED(unrestricted free agents):
Norfolk:
Troy Kobryn, G
Toledo:
Thomas Farrell, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kalamazoo: Dakota Betts, D from Cincinnati
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:
Troy Kobryn, G
Thomas Farrell, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jakov Novak, F activated from reserve
Atlanta:
Add Bray Crowder, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Florida:
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland
Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on reserve
Delete Mark Rassell, F recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve
Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Iowa:
Add Mitch Benson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tyler Busch, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Kyle Rhodes, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Ayden MacDonald, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Mathieu Foget, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Andrew Peski, D activated from reserve
Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve
Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Badini, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add Gueorgui Feduolov, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Ryan Cook, D added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Add Solag Bakich, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Ryan Kenny, G activated from reserve
Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on reserve
Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Delete Bailey Brkin, G loaned to Hershey
Savannah:
Add Jack Jeffers, F activated from reserve
Add Jack Jaunich, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Graham, F placed on reserve
Delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Max Humitz, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Add Matt Anderson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve
