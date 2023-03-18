Thunder Returns Home to Face Mavericks

Wichita Thunder forward Cameron Hough vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. (March 18) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home at 7:05 p.m. after a four-game road trip to host the Kansas City Mavericks.

This is the 12th and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. Wichita is 5-4-2-0 this year against the Mavericks. The Thunder are 0-4-1 in their last five against Kansas City.

All-time, Wichita is 86-61-23 against Kansas City and 46-27-8 at home against the Mavericks.

Last night, Kansas City earned a 5-2 win against the Thunder on St. Patrick's Day.

Wichita is looking to snap a five-game winless skid in the season-series against the Mavericks. Kansas City is second in the Mountain Division with 62 points. Wichita is in fifth place with 59 points.

Cole MacDonald has points in five-straight games (1g, 4a). He is sixth in scoring for defenseman with 40 points, tied for first for defenseman with six power play goals, tied for fourth in power play assists for defenseman with 19 and tied for third in power play points for defenseman with 25.

Gavin Gould recorded his second goal since coming over to Wichita. He redirected a shot from MacDonald Gould has five points in seven games since being acquired in a trade with Allen.

Austin Crossley recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform last night. He also had a fighting major. Crossley has three points between Wichita and Florida. Jason Pineo played in his first game as a pro last night and added his first pro point. Xavier Pouliot played his first game in a Thunder uniform as well and had a fighting major.

Wichita is in the midst of a tough stretch of games to start March. The Thunder plays one more time at home tonight before heading back on the road for the next six. Wichita will have played a stretch of games that includes 10 of 11 on the road in March.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for ninth among rookies with 20 goals and eighth in rookie scoring with 48 points...Mark Liwiski is second in the league in penalty minutes (168)...Wichita is 17-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.6%)...Wichita is sixth overall on the penalty kill (82.9%)...

MAVS NOTES - Shane Starrett is second in minutes (2,435) and saves (1,140) and fourth in shootout percentage (87.5%)...Luke Stevens was recalled to Coachella Valley on Wednesday...Jeremy McKenna leads the Mavericks with 22 goals...Pascal Laberge leads the Mavericks with 53 points...Kansas City is 18-2-2 when leading after two...

