Thunder Drops First Game of Weekend to Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita closed a four-game road trip on St. Patrick's Day, losing to Kansas City, 5-2, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Gavin Gould and Austin Crossley provided the offense for the Thunder.

The Mavericks got on the board first just 1:36 into the game. Ryan Harrison caught a pass near the crease from Nick Pastujov and buried it past Roman Basran to make it 1-0.

In the second, Pastujov tallied a power play goal at 4:36 to make it 2-0. He put home a rebound near the right post for his 17th of the year.

John Schiavo made it 3-0 at 16:14 after he picked off a pass through the middle of the Wichita zone and beat Basran to the glove side for his sixth of the season.

Casey Carreau recorded his first of the year at 5:29 of the third. He fired a sharp-angle shot from the left circle to make it 4-0.

At 10:56, Cole MacDonald fired a shot off the chest of Gould and it got past Shane Starrett to break up the shutout bid.

Jake McLaughlin scored at 13:10 with his fourth of the year. He fired a wrist shot from the right point through traffic and beat Basran to make it 5-1.

Crossley tallied his second of the year just 34 seconds later to make it 5-2. He fired a shot from the left boards through traffic that beat Starrett.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Kansas City was 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Thunder drops to 7-7-3 all-time on St. Patrick's Day. MacDonald has points in five-straight games. Jason Pineo tallied his first pro point with an assist. Chris McKay returned to the lineup for the first time since February 18 and added an assist.

The two teams head to the Air Capital tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to close the season-series at INTRUST Bank Arena.

