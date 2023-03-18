Fyten Scores in Third Straight Game, But Blades Nipped in Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Québec - Less than 24 hours after both teams combined for 12 goals on 77 shots in Florida's 7-5 victory Friday night, the offense was decidedly harder to come by in Saturday's series finale as the Florida Everblades fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Trois-Rivières Lions Saturday afternoon inside Colisée Vidéotron. Both teams picked up one win in the two-game set.

Florida dominated the opening period, outshooting the host Lions 13-4, but could not solve Trois-Rivières goaltender Joe Vrbetic who would remain perfect in between the pipes for nearly 50 minutes of play.

Scoreless hockey appeared as if it would continue through the middle period, but the Lions' Cedric Montminy tipped the puck past Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson at the 13:30 mark to give Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead. Both sides mustered 13 shots on goal over the middle 20 minutes and the Lions took a one-goal advantage into the second intermission.

In the third period, Trois-Rivières doubled its lead to 2-0 as Anthony Beauregard tipped in a power-play goal at 4:06, as the Lions converted on their fifth man advantage of the contest. Just over five minutes later, Andrew Fyten got the Blades on the board for the third straight game, as he managed to solve Verbtic with his fourth tally of the year at 9:27 off feeds in traffic from Nathan Staios and Blake Winiecki.

The Everblades outshot the Lions 42-24 and the Vrbetic logged 41 saves for victorious Trois-Rivières, while Johnson (22-13-4-3) made 22 saves for the Blades in a strong effort.

