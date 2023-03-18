Lions Hoping to Prevent a Floridian Sweep

Friday night's events couldn't have ended any worse: Not only did the Lions fall 7-5 to the Florida Everblades at Colisée Vidéotron, but the fourth-place Worcester Railers - who hold the final playoff spot in the North Division - defeated the Maine Mariners 4-3, meaning the gap between the Railers and the sixth-place Lions is now 19 points. With only 13 regular season games remaining in the schedule for Trois-Rivières, the last thing the team needed was to lose while the Railers won. But as the expression goes, "it ain't over until it's over," and the Lions will be looking to deny the Everblades the opportunity to sweep the two-game series, as well as to put a stop to their own three-game losing skid. Puck-drop for this afternoon's game is 3:00 p.m.

Players to watch

William Lemay made quite the debut on Friday night: The Lions' forward was named the second star, registering one goal and two assists.

Florida forward Blake Winiecki recorded a hat trick on Friday night and was named the game's first star. He has 19-22-41 totals this season.

