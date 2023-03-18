Americans Earn a Point in a 2-1 Shootout Loss

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) earned a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Utah Grizzlies.

After a scoreless opening period, Utah struck first, as Tarun Fizer scored on the power play, his 23rd of the season and third goal in the series at the 2:16 mark of the second period. Allen outshot the Grizzlies 13-11 in the second frame but they were held off the scoresheet.

The Americans evened the game early in the third period, as Stefan Fournier found Grant Hebert who broke in alone on the Utah net and beat Trent Miner for his 7th of the season. That would be the last of the scoring in regulation.

Both teams had solid chances in overtime, but both goalies stood strong. The game would go to a shootout with the first five shooters being denied. It came down to Cam Wright against Chase Perry, and Wright found an opening to end the game and earn the second point for the Grizzlies.

The final game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Grant Hebert: "It was nice to score a goal with my parents in the arena, but disappointed we didn't get the win. I thought we were the better team tonight, but credit their goalie who made some big saves."

Chad Costello: "We are disappointed not to get the two points tonight. Chase Perry gave us another great outing but couldn't get that second goal."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - G. Hebert

2. UTA - C. Wright

3. UTA - T. Miner

