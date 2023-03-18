Steelheads Complete Sweep Over Orlando With 4-1 Saturday Night Win

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (48-9-1-2, 99pts) picked up their 15th straight win on home ice defeating the Orlando Solar Bears (29-26-7-1, 65pts) by a final score of 4-1 Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,133 fans. It was the 29th sellout in the 31st game including 28 consecutive. Idaho will be on the road next week facing the Allen Americans Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 6:05 p.m. (MT).

Tyler Bird (16th) deflected the puck home at the top of the crease on a 4 on 2 rush getting the Solar Bears on the board just 3:39 into the game. Willie Knierim (15th) buried on the power-play with just 19 seconds to play in the frame after a great individual effort by A.J. White to work the puck free. The score read 1-1 after 20 minutes of play with shots favoring Idaho 13-7.

Short-handed in the high slot Matt Register (8th) fired a wrist shot into the net at 8:33 of the second period handing Idaho their first lead of the night. The Steelheads led 2-1 through 40 minutes of play despite being outshot 8-7 in the middle frame.

Orlando pulled their goalie with inside two minutes to play in regulation and with 82 seconds left Cody Haiskanen (3rd) from the right-wing half wall in his own zone into the back of the cage making it 3-1. Jade Miller (13th) tacked on another empty-net score with .7 to play capping off the victory.

Adam Scheel made 32 saves on 33 shots in the win while Jack LaFontaine turned aside 32 of the 34 shots he faced in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Adam Scheel (32 saves)

2) Matt Register (1-0-1, +2, 5 shots)

3) Willie Knierim (1-0-1, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Orlando was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Orlando 36-33.

- Idaho is 5-3-0 all time vs. Orlando and 3-0-0 at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

- Colton Kehler (IR), Zane Franklin (INJ), Janis Svanenbergs (IR), and Nick Canade (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads have won 15 straight games on home ice dating back to Jan. 14.

- Idaho has scored four or more goals in 24 of 31 home games.

- The Steelheads have scored 26 goals in their last five games.

- Idaho has won six straight games.

- A.J. White tallied an assist increasing his point streak to five games (1-5-6).

- Jack Becker an assist moving his point streak to a career high four games (2-3-5).

- Matt Register scored for his second straight game and leads all ECHL defenders in points (49).

- Jade Miller tallied a goal and an assist and has goals in back-to-back games.

