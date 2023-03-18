Rush Edge Oilers in Goaltender Duel

RAPID CITY, South Dakota - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 3-1 to the Rapid City Rush at the Monument on Saturday night.

Zach Court scored the only goal of the opening period 8:33 in, slipping a chance through Riley Morris after a Logan Nelson crossbar denial caromed onto Court's blade.

Blake Bennett notched his first professional goal 4:58 into the second, putting the Rush up 2-0. Eddie Matsushima halved Rapid City's lead to 2-1, unleashing a wrister past Adam Carlson 2:43 into the back half of the game.

Marcinew netted his 28th of the season - an empty-net goal - to finalize the 3-1 Rush victory.

Tulsa looks to end the three-in-three weekend on a high note tomorrow, March 19 at the Monument at 5:05 p.m. CT.

