Royals Host Gladiators for St.Hat-Tricks Day Game with $10,000 Giveaway

March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the St.Hat-Tricks Day promotional game with a $10,000 giveaway opportunity by registering for your chance to win the cash at the game. For more details and ways to register, visit St.Hat-Trick's $10,000 giveaway! Enjoy a green bottle opener giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, green beer around the concourse as well as the debut of specialty St.Hat-Tricks themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

St.Hat-Tricks replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by Royals players in the game will be available in a LIVE Post-Game Jersey Auction for you to bid and win a jersey of your favorite Royals player!

Enjoy Slapshot Saturdays $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse and a pre-game photo opportunity on the green ice with Slapshot from 6-6:15 PM under section 109.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 34-20-3-0 record after defeating Atlanta in their previous game on Friday, March 17, 8-2. Evan Barratt scored the game-winning goal as one of his two goals and four points in the game. Pat Nagle earned the win in net with 41 saves on 43 shots faced (14-5-0).

The Royals hoist a 14-7-1 record against the Gladiators all-time and match up with each other for the third time in the last four seasons of Royals hockey. Prior to the series opener, the Royals defeated the Gladiators at Santander Arena, 7-2, on February 7, 2020.

The Royals have taken five of the last six matchups with the Gladiators dating back to Reading's 2012-13 Kelly Cup championship season.

Reading (72 pts) holds second place in the North Division with a five-point lead over the Maine Mariners (67 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 40-18-2-0 record and .683 win percentage. Maine holds third place with a 32-22-2-1 record and losses in their last four games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 31-26-3-0 record while Adirondack (24-26-8-1) holds an eight-point lead over Trois-Rivières (22-35-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 15 wins in 60 games (15-40-2-3)

Atlanta entered the series on a three-game win streak after defeating the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in their previous game, 5-4, on Tuesday, March 14. Atlanta has split their last six road games (3-3) and have won seven of their last 10 games overall. Forward Cody Sylvester leads the Gladiators in goals (29) and points (66) while forward Mike Pelech leads the club in assists (44).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the series opener against Atlanta:

Streaks:

Forward Brendan Hoffmann is on a four-game point streak (2g-4a)

Forward Max Newton is on a three-game point streak (2g,3a)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is on a three-game point streak (1g-3a)

Milestones:

Forward Ted McGeen scored his first goal of his professional career

Forward Evan Barratt matched a single-game professional career high four points (2g-2a)

Forward Jacob Gaucher matched a singe-game professional career high three points (1g-2a)

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is 11th in the league in points (61)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (236)

Forward Max Newton is tied for third among rookies in goals (25) and is fourth in points (58)

Newton is fifth among rookies in shots on goal (165)

Defenseman Colin Felix is third among rookies in major penalties (7), is fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (105), and is fourth in minor penalties (35)

Captain Garrett McFadden is tied for 10th among defensemen in points (38)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 12th among defensemen in points (35)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.