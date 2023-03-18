Rabbits Top Icemen 4-1, Move into Tie for First in the South

March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Josh McKechney's pair of goals and Ryan Bednard's 32-save performance led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Jacksonville Icemen 4-1 on Saturday night at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

Greenville entered the game with prolonged stays in the offensive end and converted for the opening goal at 10:34, as Josh McKechney one-timed his 13th of the season into the Jacksonville net. The Icemen responded at 17:52 with Derek Lodermeier's 17th of the season.

Early in the second, the Swamp Rabbits re-established their advantage, as Anthony Beauchamp slotted his 10th of the season at 3:18 for the 2-1 lead.

The Swamp Rabbits added an insurance goal at 12:29 of the third period, as Alex Ierullo slid the puck to McKechney, who scored his second of the game. Late in the period, at 17:15, Brannon McManus scored the empty-net goal to solidify the 4-1 score line.

Goaltender Ryan Bednard stopped 32 of 33 Jacksonville shots to earn his 13th win of the season.

With the win the Swamp Rabbits improve to 34-19-7-1 while the Icemen fall to 36-20-3-1. The victory lifts the Swamp Rabbits into a 76-point tie with the Icemen for first place in the South Division.

The Swamp Rabbits begin a Central Division road trip on Friday night, March 24, as they travel to Indianapolis, IN for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Indy Fuel.

Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.