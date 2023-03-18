Rabbits Top Icemen 4-1, Move into Tie for First in the South
March 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Josh McKechney's pair of goals and Ryan Bednard's 32-save performance led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Jacksonville Icemen 4-1 on Saturday night at the Veterans Memorial Arena.
Greenville entered the game with prolonged stays in the offensive end and converted for the opening goal at 10:34, as Josh McKechney one-timed his 13th of the season into the Jacksonville net. The Icemen responded at 17:52 with Derek Lodermeier's 17th of the season.
Early in the second, the Swamp Rabbits re-established their advantage, as Anthony Beauchamp slotted his 10th of the season at 3:18 for the 2-1 lead.
The Swamp Rabbits added an insurance goal at 12:29 of the third period, as Alex Ierullo slid the puck to McKechney, who scored his second of the game. Late in the period, at 17:15, Brannon McManus scored the empty-net goal to solidify the 4-1 score line.
Goaltender Ryan Bednard stopped 32 of 33 Jacksonville shots to earn his 13th win of the season.
With the win the Swamp Rabbits improve to 34-19-7-1 while the Icemen fall to 36-20-3-1. The victory lifts the Swamp Rabbits into a 76-point tie with the Icemen for first place in the South Division.
The Swamp Rabbits begin a Central Division road trip on Friday night, March 24, as they travel to Indianapolis, IN for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Indy Fuel.
Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2023
- Iowa's Late Resilience a Few Short Saturday in 4-2 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Tie Best Point Streak in Team History with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fyten Scores in Third Straight Game, But Blades Nipped in Trois-Rivières - Florida Everblades
- Constantinou, Shin Score; Gladiators Fall to Royals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rabbits Top Icemen 4-1, Move into Tie for First in the South - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Storm Back to Claim VIP Rivalry Cup - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Climb Further Up the Record Board with 18th Consecutive Win - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shuts Out Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers End up with Two of Three in Norfolk - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Sneak Past Thunder 5-4 in SO - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Get Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Thunder Returns Home to Face Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Agree to Terms with Defenseman Demetrios Koumontzis - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Hoping to Prevent a Floridian Sweep - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Signs Rookie Forward Jason Pineo - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita Looks for Luck of the Irish Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Plenty of Goals, with a Few More for the Visitors - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Host Gladiators for St.Hat-Tricks Day Game with $10,000 Giveaway - Reading Royals
- Royals Dominate Gladiators on Barratt's Four-Point Game, 8-2 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drops First Game of Weekend to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Earn a Point in a 2-1 Shootout Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbits Top Icemen 4-1, Move into Tie for First in the South
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm)
- Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Evan Wardley in Trade with Kalamazoo
- Defenseman Joe Gatenby Recalled by Ontario Reign
- Rabbits Bolster Blue Line with Former Catamounts Defenseman Joe Leahy