Nailers End up with Two of Three in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - Two out of three isn't bad. That's what the Wheeling Nailers took out of a week-long series against the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena. Norfolk came out on top 4-2 in Saturday night's finale, as Ryan Foss put the Admirals ahead with a power play goal in the second period, then Brian Bowen added to the lead in the third. Samuel Tremblay and Chris Ortiz were the goal scorers for Wheeling, who will play a three-game homestand next weekend.

Both teams put one goal on the board in the opening stanza. Samuel Tremblay picked up right where he left off, as he finished Friday's scoring with the overtime winner, then got the first marker on Saturday. Ross Krieger delivered a pass across the blueline for Louis Roehl, who drove a one-timer on goal. Cale Morris made the stop, but lost sight of the rebound, which was immediately whacked in by Tremblay. Norfolk knotted the score less than two minutes prior to the intermission. Darick Louis-Jean let a shot go from the left point, which was redirected by Danny Katic, as his tip squeezed the puck through Tommy Nappier's legs.

The Admirals collected the only tally in the middle frame, and they did so on the power play at the 4:29 mark. Dennis Smirnov had his shot from the right side blocked, but Mathieu Roy quickly settled down the rebound and slipped the pass into the slot for Ryan Foss, who threw a shot into the wide open left side of the cage.

Wheeling thought it had tied the game on a power play at the 4:40 mark of the third period, when Brooklyn Kalmikov swept in a loose puck on the left side of the crease. However, a hand pass was discovered prior to the goal, and thus, the equalizer was wiped off the board. Norfolk took advantage of that and got a key insurance goal in the seconds that followed a successful Nailers penalty kill. Josh McDougall's shot from the right wall got kicked aside, but the rebound went to Brian Bowen, who converted on the second chance from the inner edge of the left circle. Wheeling pulled within a goal with 2:38 remaining, when Chris Ortiz placed a center point wrist shot in the left side of the net past an unsuspecting Cale Morris. The Nailers' hopes at a comeback were dashed with 35 seconds to go, when Stepan Timofeyev fired in an empty netter from his own zone for a 4-2 final.

Cale Morris picked up the win for the Admirals in his return to the ECHL, as he denied 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Tommy Nappier made 36 saves on 39 shots in the defeat for Wheeling.

