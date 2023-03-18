Royals Fend Off Gladiators' Late Surge to Set Five-Game Point Streak

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (35-20-4-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Atlanta Gladiators (31-25-5-1), 3-2, on Saturday, March 18 at Santander Arena. Tyler Heidt, Evan Barratt and Alec Butcher earned multi-point games (1g-1a) to lead the Royals to their second consecutive win over the Gladiators in the three-game weekend series with Atlanta. Pat Nagle (15-5-0) earned the win in net with 38 saves on 40 shots faced. Tyler Harmon suffered the loss in net for Atlanta with 36 saves on 39 shots faced (3-2-0).

Tyler Heidt provided the Royals an early lead with his first professional career goal. Heidt snapped a laser past Harmon glove-side 11:40 into regulation from the left face-off circle. Nagle saved all 10 shots faced in the opening frame of play to hold a one-goal advantage after the first period for Reading, 1-0.

After earning the primary assist on Heidt's game-opening goal, Evan Barratt scored his 18th goal of the season 12:50 into the second period on a cross-crease pass delivered by Alec Butcher. Butcher, like Barratt, scored a goal after earning an assist on the previous goal for the Royals. Butcher scored Reading's lone power play goal on six opportunities in the game for his 16th goal of the season.The Royals have recorded a power play goal in five of their last six games.

Charlie Gerard blasted a one-timer past Harmon to cap off an odd-man rush led by Max Newton into Atlanta's zone 4:17 into the second period. Newton earned his team-leading 17th multi-point game of the season with his second assist in the game on Gerard's team-leading 29th goal.

Atlanta began a comeback effort in the final eight minutes of the third period to draw the score within one goal, 3-2. Billy Constanou blasted a one-timer past Nagle to put Atlanta on the board before Sanghoon Shin deflected a one-timer through Nagle's pads with 3:05 remaining in regulation. The Gladiators fell short of evening the score as Nagle turned aside the final five shots faced to seal the one-goal victory for the Royals.

The Gladiators registered 21 shots on goal in the third period for the most allowed by the Royals in a single period this season. The previous benchmark for most shots in a single period was also the third period in Reading's 6-2 win over Worcester on November 5th.

The Royals totaled 39 shots on goal to the Gladiators' 40 in the game. Reading earned their sixth win in their last seven meetings with the Gladiators and improved their record all-time record against the Gladiators to 15-7-1. Additionally, the Royals improved to 26-2-2 when leading after two periods and 27-9-3 when scoring the game's opening goal.

The Royals conclude their three-game weekend series with the Gladiators on Sunday, March 18. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the St.Hat-Trick's Day promotional game.

