Royals Dominate Gladiators on Barratt's Four-Point Game, 8-2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (34-20-4-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Atlanta Gladiators (31-24-5-1), 8-2, on Friday, March 17 at Santander Arena. Evan Barratt matched his single-game professional career-high for points with four (2g-2a) to lead Reading's offense. Barratt was one of seven Royals' skaters to record a multi-point game. Pat Nagle (14-5-0) earned the win in net with 41 saves on 43 shots faced. Tyler Harmon suffered the loss in net for Atlanta with 15 saves on 19 shots faced (3-1-0). Alex Sakellaropoulos came in relief for Harmon 4:17 into the second period and allowed four goals on 16 shots faced in 35:43 of game time.

Reading scored three goals in the first period and three goals in the opening 11:51 of the second period to take a commanding six-goal lead over the Gladiators. Jacob Gaucher scored the game's opening goal 6:58 into regulation for his 18th goal of the season. Gaucher earned the lone assist on Evan Barratt's first of two goals in the game shortly after to earn his 12th multi-point game of the season.

Charlie Gerard blasted a one-timer past Harmon to cap off an odd-man rush led by Max Newton into Atlanta's zone 4:17 into the second period. Newton earned his team-leading 17th multi-point game of the season with his second assist in the game on Gerard's team-leading 29th goal.

Barratt and Paliani each scored two goals to contribute to Reading's six-goal lead, as well as earn their fourth and second multi-goal games of the season, respectively. After Paliani notched his second goal on Reading's first power play in the game, Mike Pelech put Atlanta on the board with a short-handed goal 13:43 into the second period. The short-handed goal was the ninth allowed by Reading this season.

Reading responded to Atlanta's first goal of the game with the final two goals of the second period. Brendan Hoffmann scored his 11th goal of the season with a redirection on a pass from Mason Millman past Sakellaropoulos with 2:17 remaining in the period. Ted McGeen scored his first goal as a Royal in the final 17 seconds of the period to extend Reading's lead to seven after two periods, 8-1.

The Gladiators scored on one of their game high 17 shots in the third period to cut Reading's lead down to six goals with 10:36 remaining in regulation. Cody Sylvester beat Nagle on a backhand shot that rolled off of Nagle's left pad and across the goal line to net his team-leading 30th goal of the season. Nagle saved the final eight shots he faced from Atlanta's offense in the final half of the third period to secure the series opener victory.

The Royals registered 35 shots on goal to the Gladiators' 43 in the game. Reading earned their fifth win in their last six meetings with the Gladiators and improved their record of 14-7-1 record all-time. Additionally, the Royals improved to 25-2-2 when leading after two periods and 26-9-3 when scoring the game's opening goal.

The Royals continue their three-game weekend series with the Gladiators on Saturday, March 18. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the St.Hat-Trick's Day promotional game.

