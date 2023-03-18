Bates' Late Goal Propels Thunder Past Mavericks

Wichita Thunder's Connor Walters, Dillon Boucher and Roman Basran battle Kansas City Mavericks' Mathieu Foget

WICHITA, Kan. - Peter Bates scored with 1:39 left in regulation, Roman Basran made 28 saves and the Thunder snapped a three-game losing skid on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Quinn Preston and Brett Boeing recorded goals and Cole MacDonald had two points.

Preston gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 12:10 of the first. He won a faceoff to the right of Shane Starrett. MacDonald fired a wrist shot through traffic and Preston redirected it past him for his 21st of the season.

In the second, Hugo Roy tied the contest at 10:02. He put home a pass during a two-on-one break from Casey Carreau and beat Basran for his 15th of the year.

Bates tallied the go-ahead goal at 18:21 of the third. Ryan Harrison was called for a cross-checking minor to give the Thunder their sixth power play. Michal Stinil stepped down the left wall and zipped a pass across to the backdoor to Bates. He tipped it home for his 14th of the year to make it 2-1.

Kansas City called a timeout late in the contest and pulled Starrett. Boeing won a board battle for a loose puck and found an empty net at 19:46 to make it 3-1.

Wichita went 2-for-6 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

Preston had a goal and an assist. MacDonald has points in six-straight. McKay has assists in back-to-back games. Boeing recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform since being acquired on Thursday.

The Thunder heads back on the road for the next six games beginning on Wednesday night in Coralville, Iowa to face the Heartlanders.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

