Wichita Returns to Action Tonight vs. Idaho

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder battle the Idaho Steelheads

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns from the Christmas break tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host the Idaho Steelheads at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 13-14-6 against Idaho and 10-4-3 at home against the Steelheads.

Tonight is the first of a two-game set between the two teams. Wichita and Idaho play each other just four times this season. Last year, the two teams only played three times, with all of those meetings taking place last November in Boise.

The Thunder lost to Allen last Saturday, 4-2. The Steelheads swept the Rush last weekend, winning their last game 4-3.

Wichita and Idaho are tied for fourth place with 32 points. The Thunder have played one more game than the Steelheads.

THUNDERBOLTS...Dominic Dockery is approaching 200 ECHL games...Kobe Walker has assists in back-to-back games...Jeremie Bucheler has points in four of his last five (1g, 5a)...Mitchell Russell has three points in his last two games...Wichita is 9-4-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 7-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

IDAHO NOTES - Idaho has played in five-straight one-goal games, going 3-1-1 in that stretch...Idaho has scored a power play goal in five of its last seven games...Idaho has scored 33 goals in the first period this season...Ty Pelton-Byce has points in five of his last six games...Former Allen American Hank Crone leads the Steelheads with 35 points...

