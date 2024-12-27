Everblades Shine On Both Ends In 2-1 Win Over Orlando

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades celebrate win

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades celebrate win(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - An early goal by Jesse Lansdell, a two-point effort by Anton Malmström and a league-best 15th victory of the season by Cam Johnson was the winning formula as the Florida Everblades became the first ECHL team to reach 40 points in the league standings, knocking off the Orlando Solar Bears 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 7,371 fans Friday night at Hertz Arena

The Everblades controlled the tempo throughout the first period, outshooting Orlando by a 14-6 margin and scoring the period's only goal. Lansdell connected just shy of the seven-minute mark for the game's first goal. Nifty puck movement up top by defensemen Kade Landry and Malmström led to Lansdell beating Orlando goaltender Alexis Gravel from the doorstep to give the Blades the early 1-0 advantage.

Lansdell's goal would hold up through a second frame in which the Everblades outshot the visitors for a second-straight period, this time by a 7-4 count. Florida took its 1-0 lead into the final period.

Malmström would give the Everblades a much-needed insurance goal in the third, going bar down from the left at the 11:43 mark to double the good guys' lead to 2-0. Jordan Sambrook and Colin Theisen earned the assists on Malmström's fourth goal of the year.

With the third stanza winding down, Orlando would spoil Everblades netminder Johnson's bid for a league-best fourth shutout of the season. Aaron Luchuk got the Solar Bears on the board at the 15:24 mark, cutting the Everblades' lead to 2-1. Luchuk's goal of the season was his 11th of the season, tops among all Orlando skaters.

Orlando's Gravel was pulled in favor of an empty net for the game's final two minutes, but neither team was able to capitalize as Florida pulled out the 2-1 victory.

Both goaltenders turned in strong performances, with Johnson making 19 saves and winning his ECHL-best 15th game of the season in 18 outings for the Everblades. Gravel stopped 26 shots and suffered the loss for Orlando. On the night, the Blades claimed a 28-20 edge in shots on goal.

The Everblades and Solar Bears will continue their three-game series Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. on Friends Night at Hertz Arena. Join us for a special night dedicated to the iconic tv series Friends. Fans can expect themed activities, trivia, opportunities to shout out favorite quotes and dress up as a favorite Friends characters. There will also be an Urban Buzz sticker giveaway for the first 3,000 fans and a pregame tailgate with live music. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

---

BLADES BITS

The Everblades ran their record versus the Solar Bears to 4-2 this season, with six more games between the Sunshine State rivals remaining on the regular-season docket, including three contests at Hertz Arena.

Cam Johnson is a perfect 4-0-0 with a 0.75 GAA and a .963 save percentage in four starts versus Orlando.

Jesse Lansdell's opening goal was his first tally since scoring in the second period of the Everblades' 3-2 victory in Jacksonville on December 5. Lansdell snapped a string of seven games without a goal, and gave him a fourth point in December on two goals and two assists in the final month of 2024.

On Lansdell's first-period goal, Kade Landry registered his fourth assist in his last five games, giving him a team-high five assists in the month of December.

With a goal and an assist, Anton Malmström registered his third multi-point goal of the season.

Friday night's crowd of 7,371 marked the fifth sellout crowd in 12 openings this season - and the fourth largest of the 2024-25 campaign - at Hertz Arena

Friday's win saw the Everblades improve to 13-2-1 when scoring first, 10-1-1 when leading after one period and 12-1-1 when leading after two periods of play.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.