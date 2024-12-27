Hawkins, Ness Score in Shootout as Toledo Defeats Iowa

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Iowa Heartlanders at the Huntington Center in a shootout with a final score of 4-3.

How it Happened:

Through a physical first period, the Walleye were unable to get on the board after 2 power play opportunities.

Iowa got their first of the night at 15:21 and took the 1-0 lead heading into the 2nd period.

In a 5-goal period of heavy intensity, the game was tied 3-3 going into the final frame, here is how it went down.

Just 1:23 in, Jalen Smereck tied it for the Walleye, scoring his 2nd of the season. Matt Anderson took the lead at 4:00 with his first of the season.

Shortly after, Matt Anderson took a 5-minute major penalty for kneeing and the Heartlanders capitalized and tied it. However, the Fish were able to hold off Iowa for the remainder of the major penalty.

Brandon Hawkins got his 13th of the season after the killed penalty and took the lead for the Walleye yet again. The lead was short lived and Iowa tied it at 3 goals a piece.

The 3rd period was scoreless and had the game still tied at 3-3 as it headed in overtime.

The game couldn't be settled in overtime, and it went to a shootout.

Toledo went 2-0 with goals by Brandon Hawkins and Griffin Ness. Jan Bednar kept both pucks out from the two Iowa shooters and Toledo secured the win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G)

2. IWA - T. Walsh (2G, 1A)

3. TOL - J. Smereck (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will travel to Indy to play the Fuel for the first time in Indy this season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

