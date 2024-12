ECHL Transactions - December 27

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 27, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Joe Widmar, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Cole Fraser, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ayodele Adeniye, D placed on reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Artem Kulakov, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Jon Horrell, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Connor Galloway, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Zach Yoder, F activated from reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Drevitch, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Mitchell Walinski, F activated from reserve

add Chase Pauls, D activated from reserve

add Blake Mclaughlin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Mitchell Smith, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve

Florida:

add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

delete Oliver Chau, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Luke Richardson, G added as emergency backup goalie

Greenville:

add Carter Savoie, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

delete Colin Bilek, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Zeteny Hadobas, D activated from reserve

add Jack O'Brien, F activated from reserve

delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

delete Garrett VanWyhe, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve

add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Hunter Leisner, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley

Orlando:

add Wyatt, Wilson, D activated from reserve

delete Djibril Touré, D recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Rapid City:

add Matt Araujo, D activated from reserve

add Braeden Tuck, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Simon Boyko, F returned from bereavement leave

delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve

delete Charles Martin, D recalled by Wranglers

delete Trevor Janicke, F recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

add Connor McMenamin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Keith Petruzzelli, G activated from reserve

delete Emile Chouinard, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve

add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve

delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Connor Lovie, D signed contract

add Malik Johnson, F signed contract

delete Micah Miller, F recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Hunter Johannes, F assigned by Grand Rapids

add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Josh Nodler, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Kade Jensen, D activated from reserve

add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Gianni Fairbrother, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Ryan Lieth, D signed contract

add Shane Bull, F signed contract

add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

delete David Drake, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

delete Mats Lindgren, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

delete Jagger Joshua, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/26

Wichita:

add Dillon Boucher, F activated from reserve

add Michal Stinil, F activated from reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

delete Declan Smith, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Joey Spagnoli, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Ryan Mahshie, F activated from reserve

delete Kolby Johnson, F placed on reserve

delete John Muse, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.