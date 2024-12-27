Americans Third Period Rally Falls Short in Loss to KC
December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped the first of a two-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night by a score of 5-2 at CUTX Event Center.
Kansas City built a 3-0 first period with a pair of goals from Damien Giroux, his seventh and eighth of the season, and Nolan Sullivan his fourth of the year. Kansas City held a one shot advantage 10-9 after the first period.
The Mavericks increased their lead to 4-0 scoring late in the second period as Max Andreev scored his seventh of the year at the 17:44 mark. Kansas City doubled the Americans in shots in the second period 12-6.
The Americans got their game going in the third period as Mark Duarte scored on the power play just 1:11 into the final frame. J.C. Brassard and Brayden Watts had the helpers. The Americans cut the KC lead in half a little later in the period as Brayden Watts set up Brayden Guy for his seventh of the year to make it 4-2. The Americans pulled goalie Luke Richardson with just over two minutes to go in regulation, but Max Andreev won a battle behind the open Allen net setting up Casey Carreau for the empty net goal as Kansas City beat the Americans for the third time this season.
The second and final game of the weekend is Saturday night at CUTX Event Center on White Out Night in Allen.
They Said it: Mark Duarte: "We need to just keep on shooting pucks at the net. We outworked them in the third period and got rewarded with a couple goals."
Three Stars:
1. KC - D. Giroux
2. KC - D. Noël
3. ALN - M. Duarte
