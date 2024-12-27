Fuel Sell Out Friday Night, Fall To Komets

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel's Chris Cameron and Lucas Brenton on game night

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for the third game in a row. Despite scoring two goals early in the game, the Fuel fell 4-2 to the Komets.

1ST PERIOD

At 1:08, Ty Farmer took a tripping penalty to give the Komets an early power play chance but the Fuel killed it off.

Nick Grima followed it up with a high sticking penalty at 5:23, putting Fort Wayne back on the power play.

Darby Llewellyn scored his second shorthanded goal of the season on the penalty kill to make it 1-0. Jordan Martin had the lone assist on that goal.

At 8:17, Nick Deakin-Poot took a holding penalty to give Indy their first power play of the game. The Komets were able to kill that off.

Deakin-Poot returned to the penalty box at 17:00 for roughing and interference after a scrap with Indy's Thomas Farrell in the crease. That also earned Farrell two minutes for roughing.

At the end of the first frame, the Fuel were outshooting the Komets 8-5.

2ND PERIOD

Cam Hausinger scored to make it 2-0 at 3:30 of the second frame. That goal was assisted by Adam McCormick and Bennett Stockdale. This was his fourth goal in the last two games.

At 5:49, Alex Aleardi made it 2-1 with the help of former Fuel forward Anthony Petruzzelli.

Nolan Volcan headed to the box at 7:47 to put the Fuel back on the power play but they killed it off.

Michael Gildon tied it up for Fort Wayne at 14:02 with the help of Dugan and Rees.

At 17:56, Chris Cameron took a delay of game penalty, putting the Fuel on the penalty kill again to close out the period. The Komets did not score.

3RD PERIOD

Rees took a high sticking double minor penalty at 2:00 in the third period, giving the Fuel a power play chance but the Komets killed it off.

At 11:38, Indy's Ethan Manderville took a high sticking penalty that resulted in a power play goal from Fort Wayne's Kyle Mayhew to make it 3-2 in favor of the Komets.

With about two minutes to go, the Fuel pulled Gaudreau from the net in favor of the extra skater. Fort Wayne had an early empty net attempt but it went wide.

They scored on the empty net with 33.5 seconds to go in the third period to make it 4-2. Jack Gorniak claimed that goal to give Fort Wayne the win.

