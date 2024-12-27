Rush Offense Records Season-High, Runs Over Grizzlies 6-3
December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush notched a season-high in goals with a 6-3 victory over the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Friday.
After scoring his first career goal late last game against Idaho, Luke Mylymok continued his hot streak with a two-goal first period for Rapid City. The rookie forward, just signed out of Niagara University, has three goals over his first three professional games.
Utah battled back from the early two-goal deficit to tie the game in the second period. With six minutes remaining in the period, the Rush began to blitz the Grizzlies. Luke Mylymok set up older brother Connor Mylymok to regain a 3-2 lead, the first time the two brothers have connected on a scoring play in pro hockey.
Simon Boyko added an insurance goal, then Brett Davis ripped an unassisted shorthanded goal in the final seconds of the period to widen Rapid City's lead to 5-2 at the second intermission.
Tyler Burnie recorded an unassisted strike himself in the third period, capping a six-goal night for the Rush. After reaching the five-goal mark in four prior games, Rapid City's six goals marked a new season-best.
In all, ten Rush skaters collected a point, but they shared the wealth: only two players- Mylymok and Tuck- ended the night with multi-point performances. Those two, along with Burnie, were part of the Rush's fourth line, undeniably its best throughout the game.
In his first game back from the Calgary Wranglers, Connor Murphy made 39 saves on 42 shots to earn the win, his third of the season. Vinny Duplessis stopped 20 out of 26 in the loss for Utah.
Rapid City aims for a two-game sweep over the Grizzlies tomorrow before heading home for the next two weeks.
Next game: Saturday, December 28 at Utah. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from the Maverik Center.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
