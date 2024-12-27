Forward Micah Miller Recalled by Hershey Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Micah Miller has been recalled by Hershey.

Miller, 26, is in his second full season of professional hockey. He is one of five Stingrays to skate in all 25 games this season. The 5-9, 201-pound forward is tied with Jamie Engelbert and Kyler Kupka for the Stingrays lead in points with 21 (nine goals, 12 assists). Miller leads the ECHL with five game winning goals this season.

Miller spent last season split between the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. In five career AHL games with Tucson, Miller has one assist. Miller spent most of the 2023-24 season with the Gladiators, leading the team with 23 goals in 63 games. The Grand Rapids, MN native finished last season second on the Gladiators in points (41) and eighth on the team in assists (18).

Before turning pro, Miller played five years of college hockey at St. Cloud State University, where he tallied 71 points (29 goals, 42 assists) in 171 career collegiate games. While at St. Cloud State University, Miller played alongside current and former Stingrays Kyler Kupka, Grant Cruikshank, and Spencer Meier.

