Stingrays Announce February Game Date Change

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays face off with the Orlando Solar Bears

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays face off with the Orlando Solar Bears(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced a change to the team's 2024-25 regular season game schedule.

South Carolina vs. Orlando, which had been scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2025, will now be played on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 6:05 p.m. Tickets purchased for the February 7 date will be honored for the February 8 date.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.