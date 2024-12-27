Stingrays Announce February Game Date Change
December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced a change to the team's 2024-25 regular season game schedule.
South Carolina vs. Orlando, which had been scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2025, will now be played on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 6:05 p.m. Tickets purchased for the February 7 date will be honored for the February 8 date.
