Heartlanders Fall in Skills Competition to Walleye, 4-3

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Toledo, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders erased two deficits to force overtime, but the Toledo Walleye scored on both their shootout attempts to win, 4-3, Friday at the Huntington Center. Brandon Hawkins and Griffin Ness each scored.

Iowa opened the scoring with 4:39 to go in the first with a snipe from T.J. Walsh at the bottom of the right-wing circle. Adam Goodsir helped set up the break in, making a powerful move to the net front. Next, Bogdans Hodass slapped the puck off Goodsir and it redirected to a wide-open Walsh.

The teams traded goals in the second and were tied after 40 minutes. The Walleye scored the first two in the opening four minutes, but Walsh tied it with a rip from the right circle on a 5-on-3 power play to equal the score at two. Jules Boscq and Andrew McLean assisted.

Hawkins stroked a wrister in three minutes later to give Toledo the lead back, 3-2.

Iowa scored with 5:08 left in the second on a Boscq left-circle rip to tie the game at three. McLean dished to Boscq and Walsh earned his third point with the secondary helper.

In overtime, both teams hit posts and Iowa had three shots (Toledo had four). Kyle McClellan made 33 saves in the skills competition loss.

Jan Bednar made 21 saves in the win.

