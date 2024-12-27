Mavericks Dominate Early, Hold off Americans for 5-2 Victory
December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Allen Americans 5-2 on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
The Mavericks set the tone in the first period, scoring three goals in just over five minutes. At 10:12, Nolan Sullivan opened the scoring with assists from Bradley Schoonbaert and David Noël. Damien Giroux added to the lead at 12:51, finishing a feed from Noël and Landon McCallum. Giroux struck again at 15:53, this time assisted by David Cotton and Noël, giving Kansas City a 3-0 lead after one period.
Kansas City extended its advantage in the second period when Max Andreev buried a goal at 17:44, assisted by Cade Borchardt and Casey Carreau, pushing the lead to 4-0.
Allen attempted to mount a comeback in the third period. Mark Duarte put the Americans on the board at 1:11, assisted by J.C. Brassard and Brayden Watts. Later, at 15:48, Brayden Guy cut the deficit to 4-2, with assists from Watts and Brassard.
However, the Mavericks sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:21, as Carreau netted his second point of the night, assisted by Andreev and Borchardt.
Victor Ostman was sharp in net, stopping 23 of 25 shots to secure the win. Kansas City outshot Allen 33-25 and showcased strong offensive depth with contributions from all four lines.
The Mavericks remain on the road as they face the Americans again tomorrow night, with a 7:10 PM puck drop.
