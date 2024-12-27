Wright, McLaughlin, and LaFontaine All Called up to Coachella Valley

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that three players-defensemen Charlie Wright and Jake McLaughlin, along with goaltender Jack LaFontaine-have been recalled to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Charlie Wright

Wright, 21, is in his rookie professional season and has been called up to Coachella Valley for the second time this year. During his first stint with the Firebirds, Wright appeared in two games. Since returning to Kansas City, he has remained an integral part of the Mavericks' defensive core.

In 23 games this season, the Olds, Alberta native has recorded 3 goals and 9 assists for 12 points. Before joining the Mavericks, Wright played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Saskatoon Blades, where he tallied 103 points (15 goals, 88 assists) in 256 games and served as an alternate captain in his final seasons.

Jake McLaughlin

McLaughlin, 28, has earned his first call-up of the 2024-25 season. A steady presence on the Mavericks' blue line, McLaughlin has played in 23 games this season, recording six points and a +15 plus/minus rating. He is also just one game away from reaching 200 in his professional career.

McLaughlin joined the Mavericks during the 2022-23 season and has served as an alternate captain for the team for the past two seasons. Over his career, the Hinsdale, Illinois native has appeared in 43 AHL games and 155 ECHL games, amassing 72 points (12 goals, 60 assists) in the ECHL. Prior to turning professional, McLaughlin spent four seasons at UMass, where he played 138 games and contributed 42 points (7 goals, 35 assists).

Jack LaFontaine

LaFontaine, 26, has been recalled to the Firebirds for the third time this season following a strong start with the Mavericks. The 6'3", 209-pound goaltender from Mississauga, Ontario, has posted a 6-2-1 record with two shutouts in the 2024-25 season.

LaFontaine returned to Kansas City this season following a notable 2023-24 campaign in which he played 23 games, recording a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and a .911 save percentage (SV%). His playoff performance was especially impressive, with a .938 SV%. Drafted 75th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016, LaFontaine's resume includes NHL, AHL, and ECHL experience, along with winning the prestigious Mike Richter Award as the nation's top collegiate goaltender during his time at the University of Minnesota.

Mavericks Stay on Top of the Mountain Division

The Mavericks remain in first place in the Mountain Division as they prepare to face the Allen Americans tonight at 7:10 PM in Texas. The team wishes Wright, McLaughlin, and LaFontaine continued success during their time with the Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.