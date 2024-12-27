Rush Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Rapid City Rush got a 2 goal and 1 assist performance from Luke Mylymok as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 on a Friday night at Maverik Center. Utah got goals from Neil Shea, Craig Armstrong and Dylan Fitze.

Luke Mylymok scored twice in the first period with Braeden Tuck getting the main assists, 9:45 and 18:00 into the contest. Utah got on the board as Neil Shea scored on a power play 19:35 in. Shea has 10 goals in 10 games for Utah. Derek Daschke extended his point streak to 6 games as he has a point in 11 of his last 12 games. Keaton Mastrodonato extended his point streak to 5 straight game as he had 1 assist. RC led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Craig Armstrong tied the game as he scored his third of the season 7:41 into the second period. Rush scored three goals in a stretch of 5 minutes 6 seconds late in the second period. Connor Mylymok gave the Rush a 3-2 lead 14:06 in. Simon Boyko extended the Rush lead 16:15 in with what turned out to be the game winner. Brett Davis scored unassisted shorthanded 19:12 in. The Rush led 5-2 after 2 frames.

Utah's Dylan Fitze scored his fifth goal of the season unassisted 10:12 into the third period. RC's Tyler Burnie completed the scoring as he got his third goal of the campaign unassisted 11:29 in.

Utah outshot RC 42 to 26. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Connor Murphy got the win in net for Rapid City as he saved 39 of 42. Utah's Vinny Duplessis stopped 20 of 26.

3 stars

1. Luke Mylymok (RC) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 4 shots.

2. Braeden Tuck (RC) - 2 assists, +2.

3. Simon Boyko (RC) - GWG, +1, 5 shots.

