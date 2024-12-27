Rush Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 at Maverik Center
December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Rapid City Rush got a 2 goal and 1 assist performance from Luke Mylymok as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 on a Friday night at Maverik Center. Utah got goals from Neil Shea, Craig Armstrong and Dylan Fitze.
Luke Mylymok scored twice in the first period with Braeden Tuck getting the main assists, 9:45 and 18:00 into the contest. Utah got on the board as Neil Shea scored on a power play 19:35 in. Shea has 10 goals in 10 games for Utah. Derek Daschke extended his point streak to 6 games as he has a point in 11 of his last 12 games. Keaton Mastrodonato extended his point streak to 5 straight game as he had 1 assist. RC led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Craig Armstrong tied the game as he scored his third of the season 7:41 into the second period. Rush scored three goals in a stretch of 5 minutes 6 seconds late in the second period. Connor Mylymok gave the Rush a 3-2 lead 14:06 in. Simon Boyko extended the Rush lead 16:15 in with what turned out to be the game winner. Brett Davis scored unassisted shorthanded 19:12 in. The Rush led 5-2 after 2 frames.
Utah's Dylan Fitze scored his fifth goal of the season unassisted 10:12 into the third period. RC's Tyler Burnie completed the scoring as he got his third goal of the campaign unassisted 11:29 in.
Utah outshot RC 42 to 26. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.
Connor Murphy got the win in net for Rapid City as he saved 39 of 42. Utah's Vinny Duplessis stopped 20 of 26.
The series continues on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Luke Mylymok (RC) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 4 shots.
2. Braeden Tuck (RC) - 2 assists, +2.
3. Simon Boyko (RC) - GWG, +1, 5 shots.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2024
- Savannah Scores Late Goal, Defeats Norfolk, 5-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Third Period Rally Falls Short in Loss to KC - Allen Americans
- Lloyd Nets First Game Winner of his Career in OT Victory on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Fall to Nailers 3-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits' Comeback Stifled in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Dominate Early, Hold off Americans for 5-2 Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Comeback Stifled in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Grab a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss vs. Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Fall Short 2-1 to Royals - Worcester Railers HC
- Hawkins, Ness Score in Shootout as Toledo Defeats Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays' Comeback Falls Just Short in Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Shine On Both Ends In 2-1 Win Over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Stumble Against Lions 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Heartlanders Fall in Skills Competition to Walleye, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Drop Road Content in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Nailers Hold on for Thrilling 3-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Pour It On, Take Down Bison Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Stumble Against Lions 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Sell Out Friday Night, Fall To Komets - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Connor Lovie and Malik Johnson - South Carolina Stingrays
- Charles Martin, Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Wright, McLaughlin, and LaFontaine All Called up to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Orlando Solar Bears Road Game in South Carolina Rescheduled for February 8, 2025 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day #24 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Host KC on Friends Night - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 27, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Announce February Game Date Change - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wichita Returns to Action Tonight vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Michael Simpson Recalled to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Micah Miller Recalled by Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Rush Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 at Maverik Center
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah
- Grizzlies Forward Neil Shea Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
- Grizzlies Win 6-4 Thriller on Teddy Bear Toss Night
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater Night at Maverik Center