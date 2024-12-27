Nailers Hold on for Thrilling 3-2 Win

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Louie Roehl and David Jankowski in action

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' Louie Roehl and David Jankowski in action(Wheeling Nailers)

CINCINNATI, OH- The Wheeling Nailers gutted it out on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center, and got rewarded for their efforts. Sergei Murashov made 23 saves for his 11th straight win between the pipes, while Jack Beck delivered the deciding goal as part of a two-point effort. The Wheeling Nailers edged the Cincinnati Cyclones, 3-2 in front of 9,990 fans - the second largest crowd to ever witness a Wheeling triumph.

The Nailers got some strong play out of their defense and goaltending during the first period, but took the lead into the locker room, thanks to a late power play strike. Jack Beck carried the puck in and delivered a pass to Atley Calvert on the left side of the offensive zone. Calvert skated even deeper, before dropping the puck off to Matty De St. Phalle, who throttled in a wrist shot from the slot.

A bizarre goal helped Wheeling up its lead at the 1:53 mark of the middle frame. Logan Pietila threw the puck into the crease from the right corner. Marko Sikic nearly had it bounce off of him and in, and while that didn't go, Matthew Quercia was there to poke the puck off of Sikic's stick and past an unsuspecting Pavel Cajan. Ty Voit put the Cyclones on the scoreboard with 6:42 remaining in the period, as he flew into the left side of the slot and zipped a wrist shot into the left side of the cage.

The Nailers scored what turned out to be a huge goal at the 11:41 mark of the third period to temporarily go ahead by a pair. Louie Roehl took a pass from Chris Ortiz, and darted toward the net from the right point. Although his backhander was stopped, Jack Beck was on the scene to poke in the rebound. The marker stood following video review for potential goaltender interference. That tally was so significant, because Cincinnati made the score 3-2 with 6:53 to go, when Ryan McCleary flew in a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. After that goal was scored, Wheeling defenseman Cole Cameron cross checked Chris Dodero in the face, and received a major penalty and a game misconduct. The Nailers killed off the entire five-minute power play, and also shut down a 6-on-5 attempt by the Cyclones to close out their 3-2 victory.

Sergei Murashov became the first goaltender in Wheeling hockey history to win 11 consecutive starts, as he was victorious again with 23 saves on 25 shots. Pavel Cajan surrendered three goals on 12 shots in the loss for Cincinnati.

The Nailers will play their next three games at home to conclude the 2024 calendar year. On Saturday night at 7:10, Wheeling will host Iowa, and there will be a re-gift exchange. Fans can bring in a gift that they didn't want, and swap it out for one that another fan brought to the game. The Nailers and Heartlanders will also do battle on Sunday at 4:10, and that will be followed by a postgame skate with odd-numbered players. The homestand will conclude on Tuesday at 6:10 against Reading with Kids' Neon New Year's Eve. That night will feature a postgame light show, glow sticks, sparkling grape juice, and glow cups. Star Wars Night is the next Big-6 Promotional Game, and that is also right around the corner on Saturday, January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

>

Copyright © 2024 Wheeling Nailers Hockey, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:

Wheeling Nailers Hockey

P.O. Box 1029

Wheeling, WV 26003

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list

Nailers Hold on for Thrilling 3-2 Win

p

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DECEMBER 27TH, 2024 CONTACT: DJ ABISALIH

DJABISALIH@WHEELINGNAILERS.COM

Nailers Hold on for Thrilling 3-2 Win

Sergei Murashov Sets New Wheeling Record With His 11th Straight Victory

CINCINNATI, OH- The Wheeling Nailers gutted it out on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center, and got rewarded for their efforts. Sergei Murashov made 23 saves for his 11th straight win between the pipes, while Jack Beck delivered the deciding goal as part of a two-point effort. The Wheeling Nailers edged the Cincinnati Cyclones, 3-2 in front of 9,990 fans - the second largest crowd to ever witness a Wheeling triumph.

The Nailers got some strong play out of their defense and goaltending during the first period, but took the lead into the locker room, thanks to a late power play strike. Jack Beck carried the puck in and delivered a pass to Atley Calvert on the left side of the offensive zone. Calvert skated even deeper, before dropping the puck off to Matty De St. Phalle, who throttled in a wrist shot from the slot.

A bizarre goal helped Wheeling up its lead at the 1:53 mark of the middle frame. Logan Pietila threw the puck into the crease from the right corner. Marko Sikic nearly had it bounce off of him and in, and while that didn't go, Matthew Quercia was there to poke the puck off of Sikic's stick and past an unsuspecting Pavel Cajan. Ty Voit put the Cyclones on the scoreboard with 6:42 remaining in the period, as he flew into the left side of the slot and zipped a wrist shot into the left side of the cage.

The Nailers scored what turned out to be a huge goal at the 11:41 mark of the third period to temporarily go ahead by a pair. Louie Roehl took a pass from Chris Ortiz, and darted toward the net from the right point. Although his backhander was stopped, Jack Beck was on the scene to poke in the rebound. The marker stood following video review for potential goaltender interference. That tally was so significant, because Cincinnati made the score 3-2 with 6:53 to go, when Ryan McCleary flew in a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. After that goal was scored, Wheeling defenseman Cole Cameron cross checked Chris Dodero in the face, and received a major penalty and a game misconduct. The Nailers killed off the entire five-minute power play, and also shut down a 6-on-5 attempt by the Cyclones to close out their 3-2 victory.

Sergei Murashov became the first goaltender in Wheeling hockey history to win 11 consecutive starts, as he was victorious again with 23 saves on 25 shots. Pavel Cajan surrendered three goals on 12 shots in the loss for Cincinnati.

The Nailers will play their next three games at home to conclude the 2024 calendar year. On Saturday night at 7:10, Wheeling will host Iowa, and there will be a re-gift exchange. Fans can bring in a gift that they didn't want, and swap it out for one that another fan brought to the game. The Nailers and Heartlanders will also do battle on Sunday at 4:10, and that will be followed by a postgame skate with odd-numbered players. The homestand will conclude on Tuesday at 6:10 against Reading with Kids' Neon New Year's Eve. That night will feature a postgame light show, glow sticks, sparkling grape juice, and glow cups. Star Wars Night is the next Big-6 Promotional Game, and that is also right around the corner on Saturday, January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Copyright © 2024 Wheeling Nailers Hockey, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:

Wheeling Nailers Hockey

P.O. Box 1029

Wheeling, WV 26003

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DECEMBER 27TH, 2024 CONTACT: DJ ABISALIH DJABISALIH@WHEELINGNAILERS.COM Nailers Hold on for Thrilling 3-2 Win Sergei Murashov Sets New Wheeling Record With His 11th Straight Victory CINCINNATI, OH- The Wheeling Nailers gutted it out on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center, and got rewarded for their efforts. Sergei Murashov made 23 saves for his 11th straight win between the pipes, while Jack Beck delivered the deciding goal as part of a two-point effort. The Wheeling Nailers edged the Cincinnati Cyclones, 3-2 in front of 9,990 fans - the second largest crowd to ever witness a Wheeling triumph.

The Nailers got some strong play out of their defense and goaltending during the first period, but took the lead into the locker room, thanks to a late power play strike. Jack Beck carried the puck in and delivered a pass to Atley Calvert on the left side of the offensive zone. Calvert skated even deeper, before dropping the puck off to Matty De St. Phalle, who throttled in a wrist shot from the slot.

A bizarre goal helped Wheeling up its lead at the 1:53 mark of the middle frame. Logan Pietila threw the puck into the crease from the right corner. Marko Sikic nearly had it bounce off of him and in, and while that didn't go, Matthew Quercia was there to poke the puck off of Sikic's stick and past an unsuspecting Pavel Cajan. Ty Voit put the Cyclones on the scoreboard with 6:42 remaining in the period, as he flew into the left side of the slot and zipped a wrist shot into the left side of the cage.

The Nailers scored what turned out to be a huge goal at the 11:41 mark of the third period to temporarily go ahead by a pair. Louie Roehl took a pass from Chris Ortiz, and darted toward the net from the right point. Although his backhander was stopped, Jack Beck was on the scene to poke in the rebound. The marker stood following video review for potential goaltender interference. That tally was so significant, because Cincinnati made the score 3-2 with 6:53 to go, when Ryan McCleary flew in a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. After that goal was scored, Wheeling defenseman Cole Cameron cross checked Chris Dodero in the face, and received a major penalty and a game misconduct. The Nailers killed off the entire five-minute power play, and also shut down a 6-on-5 attempt by the Cyclones to close out their 3-2 victory.

Sergei Murashov became the first goaltender in Wheeling hockey history to win 11 consecutive starts, as he was victorious again with 23 saves on 25 shots. Pavel Cajan surrendered three goals on 12 shots in the loss for Cincinnati.

The Nailers will play their next three games at home to conclude the 2024 calendar year. On Saturday night at 7:10, Wheeling will host Iowa, and there will be a re-gift exchange. Fans can bring in a gift that they didn't want, and swap it out for one that another fan brought to the game. The Nailers and Heartlanders will also do battle on Sunday at 4:10, and that will be followed by a postgame skate with odd-numbered players. The homestand will conclude on Tuesday at 6:10 against Reading with Kids' Neon New Year's Eve. That night will feature a postgame light show, glow sticks, sparkling grape juice, and glow cups. Star Wars Night is the next Big-6 Promotional Game, and that is also right around the corner on Saturday, January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. -Nailers-

============================================================ ** Twitter ** Facebook ** Website ** Email (mailto:info@wheelingnailers.com) ** RSS ** YouTube ** Google Plus ** Instagram ** Copyright © 2024 Wheeling Nailers Hockey, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is: Wheeling Nailers Hockey P.O. Box 1029 Wheeling, WV 26003

Want to change how you receive these emails? You can ** update your preferences or ** unsubscribe from this list

*** Part 2 - ASCII

96 Nailers Hold on for Thrilling 3-2 Win

p

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DECEMBER 27TH, 2024 CONTACT: DJ ABISALIH

DJABISALIH@WHEELINGNAILERS.COM

Nailers Hold on for Thrilling 3-2 Win

Sergei Murashov Sets New Wheeling Record With His 11th Straight Victory

CINCINNATI, OH- The Wheeling Nailers gutted it out on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center, and got rewarded for their efforts. Sergei Murashov made 23 saves for his 11th straight win between the pipes, while Jack Beck delivered the deciding goal as part of a two-point effort. The Wheeling Nailers edged the Cincinnati Cyclones, 3-2 in front of 9,990 fans - the second largest crowd to ever witness a Wheeling triumph.

The Nailers got some strong play out of their defense and goaltending during the first period, but took the lead into the locker room, thanks to a late power play strike. Jack Beck carried the puck in and delivered a pass to Atley Calvert on the left side of the offensive zone. Calvert skated even deeper, before dropping the puck off to Matty De St. Phalle, who throttled in a wrist shot from the slot.

A bizarre goal helped Wheeling up its lead at the 1:53 mark of the middle frame. Logan Pietila threw the puck into the crease from the right corner. Marko Sikic nearly had it bounce off of him and in, and while that didn't go, Matthew Quercia was there to poke the puck off of Sikic's stick and past an unsuspecting Pavel Cajan. Ty Voit put the Cyclones on the scoreboard with 6:42 remaining in the period, as he flew into the left side of the slot and zipped a wrist shot into the left side of the cage.

The Nailers scored what turned out to be a huge goal at the 11:41 mark of the third period to temporarily go ahead by a pair. Louie Roehl took a pass from Chris Ortiz, and darted toward the net from the right point. Although his backhander was stopped, Jack Beck was on the scene to poke in the rebound. The marker stood following video review for potential goaltender interference. That tally was so significant, because Cincinnati made the score 3-2 with 6:53 to go, when Ryan McCleary flew in a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. After that goal was scored, Wheeling defenseman Cole Cameron cross checked Chris Dodero in the face, and received a major penalty and a game misconduct. The Nailers killed off the entire five-minute power play, and also shut down a 6-on-5 attempt by the Cyclones to close out their 3-2 victory.

Sergei Murashov became the first goaltender in Wheeling hockey history to win 11 consecutive starts, as he was victorious again with 23 saves on 25 shots. Pavel Cajan surrendered three goals on 12 shots in the loss for Cincinnati.

The Nailers will play their next three games at home to conclude the 2024 calendar year. On Saturday night at 7:10, Wheeling will host Iowa, and there will be a re-gift exchange. Fans can bring in a gift that they didn't want, and swap it out for one that another fan brought to the game. The Nailers and Heartlanders will also do battle on Sunday at 4:10, and that will be followed by a postgame skate with odd-numbered players. The homestand will conclude on Tuesday at 6:10 against Reading with Kids' Neon New Year's Eve. That night will feature a postgame light show, glow sticks, sparkling grape juice, and glow cups. Star Wars Night is the next Big-6 Promotional Game, and that is also right around the corner on Saturday, January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

>

Copyright © 2024 Wheeling Nailers Hockey, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:

Wheeling Nailers Hockey

P.O. Box 1029

Wheeling, WV 26003

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.