Orlando Solar Bears Road Game in South Carolina Rescheduled for February 8, 2025
December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Dec. 27) in conjunction with the South Carolina Stingrays and the ECHL, that ECHL game 638, Orlando at South Carolina originally scheduled for Friday, February 7 at 7:05pm will now be played Saturday, February 8 at 6:05pm.
Solar Bears fans that purchased tickets for this game in South Carolina on the original February 7 date will be honored on February 8.
Orlando Solar Bears Road Game in South Carolina Rescheduled for February 8, 2025
