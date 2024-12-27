Savannah Scores Late Goal, Defeats Norfolk, 5-3
December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Savannah, GA - Upon returning from their holiday break, the Norfolk Admirals commenced a series of four road games, starting with a contest against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Savannah gave the Admirals their first regulation loss of the season on the road, achieving a victory with a score of 5-3.
Dom DiVincentiis made his eleventh start for the Admirals making 22 saves off of 27 shots faced in the defeat.
Five minutes into the contest, the Ghost Pirates gained the lead with a breakaway goal from Keltie Jeri-Leon. Throughout the majority of the opening period, Savannah controlled the play, as their forecheck effectively hindered any offensive efforts from Norfolk. It was not until eight minutes remained in the period that the Admirals were able to equalize.
Brady Fleurent located Denis Smirnov at the back door, resulting in a one-timer that marked Smirnov's eighth goal of the season. Following this goal, Norfolk found themselves on a double-minor power play but were unable to establish any rhythm on the man advantage, leaving the score tied.
With less than two minutes remaining in the period, Savannah scored again with a sharp-angle shot from Dennis Cesana, resulting in a 2-1 scoreline at the intermission. The Admirals were outshot 11-8 during the first 20 minutes.
The Ghost Pirates extended their lead just 54 seconds into the second period, as Ross Armour capitalized on a brief power play opportunity. Following this goal, tensions escalated, leading to fights from Nathan Kelly and Marko Reifenberger, as the Admirals sought to reenergize their bench.
Savannah maintained their two-goal advantage for the duration of the second period, with the score remaining 3-1 in their favor. Although Norfolk outshot the Savannah in the period, 8-7. the lone goal made all the difference.
As the third period commenced, the Admirals focused on their objectives, scoring twice within the first five minutes. Three minutes into the period, Brandon Osmundson initiated the scoring with a redirection from a shot taken by Darick Louis-Jean, thereby narrowing the deficit to one goal; this goal marked Osmundson's eighth of the season. Just two minutes later, Pavel Padakin capitalized on a turnover committed by the Ghost Pirates, scoring his sixth goal of the season and restoring parity to the game.
The score remained tied until the later stages of the game, when Savannah retook the lead following a one-timer shot by Devon Paliani. In the final moments of play, the Ghost Pirates extended their advantage with Will Riedell's successful shot, which found the back of the net past DiVincentiis on the blocker side.
Norfolk sits tied for second place with Trois-Rivieres in the North Division with 37 points.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. SAV - D. Cesana (1 goal, 3 assists, +1)
2. SAV - D. Paliani (1 goal, +1)
3. SAV - R. Armour (1 goal, +1)
What's Next
Norfolk will travel to Atlanta for a pair of games against the Gladiators, scheduled for tomorrow evening and Sunday afternoon. The game will take place at Gas South Arena, with the puck drop occurring at 7:00 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2024
- Savannah Scores Late Goal, Defeats Norfolk, 5-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Third Period Rally Falls Short in Loss to KC - Allen Americans
- Lloyd Nets First Game Winner of his Career in OT Victory on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Fall to Nailers 3-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits' Comeback Stifled in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Dominate Early, Hold off Americans for 5-2 Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Comeback Stifled in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Grab a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss vs. Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Fall Short 2-1 to Royals - Worcester Railers HC
- Hawkins, Ness Score in Shootout as Toledo Defeats Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays' Comeback Falls Just Short in Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Shine On Both Ends In 2-1 Win Over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Stumble Against Lions 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Heartlanders Fall in Skills Competition to Walleye, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Drop Road Content in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Nailers Hold on for Thrilling 3-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Pour It On, Take Down Bison Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Stumble Against Lions 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Sell Out Friday Night, Fall To Komets - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Connor Lovie and Malik Johnson - South Carolina Stingrays
- Charles Martin, Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Wright, McLaughlin, and LaFontaine All Called up to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Orlando Solar Bears Road Game in South Carolina Rescheduled for February 8, 2025 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day #24 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Host KC on Friends Night - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 27, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Announce February Game Date Change - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wichita Returns to Action Tonight vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Michael Simpson Recalled to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Micah Miller Recalled by Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Savannah Scores Late Goal, Defeats Norfolk, 5-3
- Admirals Skate into Holiday Break on Winners Side
- Admirals Acquire Defenseman Shields from Kalamazoo
- Beaucage's Late Goal Propels Trois-Rivieres To Win Over Norfolk
- Trois-Rivières Snaps Norfolk's Winning Streak at 10