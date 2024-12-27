Cyclones Fall to Nailers 3-2

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 3-2, on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Despite goals from Ty Voit and Ryan McCleary, the Cyclones fell in front of nearly 10,000 fans in their first of three contests this weekend.

Matty De St. Phalle opened up the scoring for the Nailers late in the first period. Despite an early push from Cincinnati, the young Wheeling forward scored his 11th of the season on the power play to make it 1-0, Nailers.

Off a mistake from the Cyclones in their own zone, Matthew Quercia scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-0 just 1:53 into the second period.

Ty Voit would continue his recent run of success. Off a feed from Jacob Bengtsson and Jacob Frasca, Voit entered the zone and hit a stutter step before rifling a shot past Sergei Murashov. The goal cut the lead in half to make it 2-1 heading into the third period.

Voit now has points in five straight games, recording three goals and four assists during that span.

Jack Beck would double the Wheeling lead again on a bouncing puck that redirected into the net past Pavel Cajan. The play would be reviewed for goaltender interference, but the goal stood at the 11:41 mark of the third period.

Ryan McCleary scored his second goal of the season off a shot from the right point. Chris Dodero recorded his second point as a Cyclone, and Lincoln Griffin picked up his eighth assist of the season with the secondary helper.

Cincinnati would have a five-minute power play following a major penalty issued to Cole Cameron. Despite having the man advantage, Cincinnati would not find the back of the net. Wheeling would kill the major penalty and hold on to defeat the Cyclones.

Despite outshooting Wheeling 10-3 in the third period, the Cyclones could not equalize and recorded their 17th loss of the regular season.

Cincinnati returns to action tomorrow night in Indiana. The Cyclones will face the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:35 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network beginning at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.