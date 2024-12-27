Charles Martin, Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the AHL's Calgary Wranglers have recalled defenseman Charles Martin and forward Trevor Janicke.

Martin, 26, has spent the majority of the month with the Rush's American Hockey League affiliate since being called up on December 4th. While he has yet to play a game at the AHL level, Martin played two games with Rapid City in its series against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise on December 18th and 20th. In 20 games with the Rush, the Blainville, Que. native has eight points, all of them assists.

Janicke, 23, has skated in two games with the Wranglers, his first two contests at the AHL level. He was recalled on December 4th along with Martin. The rookie forward from Maple Grove, Minn. has 10 points in 18 Rush games this season.

Goaltender Connor Murphy, who was assigned to the Rush on December 22nd, remains on the active roster and is with the team in West Valley City, Utah this weekend. Rapid City faces the Utah Grizzlies in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.

