Biakabutuka Is Overtime Hero in Return from Holiday Break
December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
STATELINE, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Tahoe Knight Monsters 4-3 in overtime at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday night.
Reid Petryk scored his sixth of the season 3:38 into the action, placing the Oilers up 1-0. Troy Loggins scored his third of the series just 1:03 later, tying the game up 1-1.
Logan Nelson snuck home an inconspicuous, sharp-angle shot 1:47 into period two, giving Tahoe its first lead of the night at 2-1. Ruslan Gazizov finished a net-mouth feed from Michael Farren 36 seconds before the midway mark of regulation, tying the game 2-2. Farren's assists extended the Oilers' third-year forward's point streak to eight games. Patrick Newell snapped a 15-game power-plays killed streak, putting the Knight Monsters up 3-2.
Kishaun Gervais leveled the game 3-3 3:58 into the third period, ending a net-mouth play created by Josh Nelson for his first goal since his return to Tulsa and forcing overtime.
Jeremie Biakabutuka lasered an overtime game winner behind Jesper Vikman, securing the second point for the Oilers in a 4-3 victory.
The victory puts Tulsa second in the Mountain Division, extending the Oilers' point streak to six games and gave netminder Talyn Boyko his fifth consecutive win.
The Oilers and Knight Monsters square off again tomorrow at 9 p.m. CT at Tahoe Blue Event Center.
