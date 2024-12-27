Americans Host KC on Friends Night

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (8-13-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Kansas City Mavericks (17-7-2-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. Tonight is the first of a two-game series.

Last Time Out: The Americans dropped the final game before the Christmas break 4-3 to the Tulsa Oilers last Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma. The Americans jumped on the board first as Brayden Guy found the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season at 4:58 of the opening period. Tulsa tied the score with three and a half minutes left in the frame as Tyler Poulsen netted his eighth of the season. The teams traded goals in the second period as J.C. Brassard scored his first in an Allen sweater at the 2:52 mark of the second period. Tyler Poulsen scored his second goal of the game against his former team at the 9:29 mark of the second frame. Michael Farren broke the tie nine minutes later to put Tulsa up 3-2 after two periods. Five minutes into the final frame Farren scored his second of the night to give Tulsa a two-goal lead. Harrison Blaisdell scored 22 seconds later to cut the Oilers lead to 4-3, but the Americans would get no closer, as Tulsa hung on for the 4-3 victory. The Americans dropped three of four games last week.

Power Play Numbers: The Americans went 0-for-2 on the power play last Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. The Americans have one power play goal in their last 20 attempts. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four power play goals. Allen enters Friday night's game 12th overall in the ECHL at 19.5 %.

Busy Week for Richardson: Luke Richardson made back-to-back starts for the Americans last weekend winning the game on Saturday night in Wichita 4-2 and dropped a 4-3 decision to the Tulsa Oilers last Sunday. He was also called into duty last Friday night in a loss to Wichita, after starter Anson Thornton was pulled after giving up four goals. Through two starts for Allen, he has a 1-1 record with 2.32 goals against average and a 0.915 save percentage.

Hardie hoping to return Friday: James Hardie has missed the last six games with an upper body injury. He made the trip with the Americans to Wichita and Tulsa last weekend, but did not see any action. He is hoping to make his return tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks. Hardie has five points in 20 games this season (2 goals and 3 assists).

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-6-4

Away: 6-7-1

Overall: 8-13-5

Last 10: 1-7-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (16) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (25) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Hudson Wilson

PIM's: (49) Artyom Kulakov

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 4-4-1-1

Away: 13-3-1-0

Overall: 17-7-2-1

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (19) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (17) Max Andreev

Points: (31) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+28) Cade Borchardt

PIM's (48) Max Andreev

