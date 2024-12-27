Game Day #24 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières are back home: The team has completed a six-game road trip during which it collected 10 points out of a possible 12. Head coach Ron Choules' squad will be looking to continue their hot streak tonight against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#17 Justin Ducharme: The Mirabel, Quebec native makes his return to the Lions after having started the season in Europe. In 2023-24 he had 44 points in 68 games with Trois-Rivières.

#86 Jakov Novak: The forward hasn't scored since returning from the injury list; however he did have four points in three games in Norfolk, including a three-assist game last Friday.

#8 Chris Jandric: The defenceman is enduring his first slump of the season, having gone pointless in his last four games. He'll be looking to get out of that funk tonight on home ice.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

#13 Alex Young: The Thunder's top scorer - Kevin O'Neil - is out with an injury, meaning Young is currently the team's top scorer among non-injured players with 14 points in 22 games. He's had one assist this season against the Lions.

#8 Ryan Conroy: The defenceman leads the team's blue-liners in scoring with nine points in 22 games. He has one goal against the Lions this season.

#36 Sean Gulka: A recent Thunder signing, he's unlikely to be filling opposition nets with pucks; in four Southern Professional Hockey League games he had 22 penalty minutes, so he'll be a concern for the Lions less for his goal scoring prowess and more for his physical style of play.

Following tonight's game, the Lions will continue their two-game homestand when the Maine Mariners come to Colisée Vidéotron for a Sunday afternoon encounter.

