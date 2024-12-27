Rush Game Notes: December 27, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, heads to Utah for the first time as it faces the Utah Grizzlies in a two-game series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Friday at the Maverik Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Luke Mylymok stepped into the clutch role last Saturday at Idaho Central Arena. The younger Mylymok brother redirected a hard centering pass from the outside through the Steelheads goaltender's legs to tie the game with three and a half minutes remaining in regulation. However, the heroics would not yield any points for the Rush as they fell 4-3 in regulation. Christian Propp made 32 saves on 36 shots. The series finale was the only game of the three to not require overtime.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

With no weekends off during the entire regular season, the Rush enjoyed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday off for a short holiday break before loading up for Utah on Thursday. Many of the players traveled home to spend Christmas with their families.

ANOTHER OLD STOMPING GROUND FOR #12

Head Coach & GM Scott Burt played one season with the Utah Grizzlies. In 2007-08, he tied for Utah's scoring lead with current Utah Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich. While Kinasewich played in fewer games, Burt achieved three times the number of penalty minutes that season. The Grizzlies are one of many teams across the ECHL to wear helmet stickers in support of Burt, who continues his medical leave of absence.

SEARCHING FOR REVENGE

Utah came to The Monument Ice Arena and spoiled the Rush's home opening weekend with a two-game sweep in October. It is Utah's only sweep of the season to this point and one of just two series victories for the Grizzlies.

WAGNER AGAINST HIS OLD CLUB

Prior to joining the Rush this season, Ryan Wagner's only other ECHL experience came in a 23-game stint with Utah in 2019-20. His first two home games in Rapid City were against the Grizzlies, and Wagner delivered with a total of four assists in that weekend set. He is set to play his first game at the Maverik Center since February 24, 2020.

SUPER MYLYMOK BROS.

Back in their old hometown of Boise, Idaho, the two Mylymok brothers reunited at the professional level when the Rush faced the Steelheads last week. Both Connor and Luke shined when their team needed them in the home stretch. In all three games, the Rush recorded a game-tying goal late in the third period from a Mylymok brother: Connor on Wednesday and Friday, then Luke on Saturday.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

