Stingrays Sign Connor Lovie and Malik Johnson

December 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Connor Lovie and forward Malik Johnson to ECHL contracts.

Lovie, 27, rejoins the Stingrays after spending the beginning of the 2024-25 season with the team on a Training Camp Tryout. The 6-1, 190-pound defenseman has skated in 20 games for the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL, tallying six assists.

Johnson, 29, has skated in 14 games for the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Athens Rock Lobsters this season. He has 11 points (three goals, eight assists). He is in his fourth full season of professional hockey, and he has 63 points (33 goals, 30 assists) in 110 career SPHL games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Lovie and Johnson are joining the team today and will make their Stingray debuts tonight in Jacksonville at 7:00 pm.

