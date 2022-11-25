Wichita Goes Black Friday Shopping Tonight in Tulsa

November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defend against the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defend against the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads on the road this evening at 7:05 p.m. to begin a three-in-three this weekend against Tulsa.

Tonight is the fifth meeting between the two longtime rivals in the month of November. The two teams faced off on Wednesday night with the Oilers taking a 3-1 victory at INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita scored first, but Tulsa tallied the next three to snap the Thunder's five-game point-streak.

Wichita remains in second place in the Mountain with 16 points while Tulsa sits in a tie for sixth place with 11 points.

Stefan Fournier has been money on the power play this year. He connected on his league-leading fifth marker on the man advantage on Wednesday night. He needs one point to reach 200 for his pro career.

Brayden Watts is currently riding a five-game point-streak after assisting on the Thunder's only goal on Wednesday. He has three goals over his last three games and needs 10 more for 100 ECHL points.

Cole MacDonald has been a solid addition to the Thunder. He has points in five of his last six games and had a five-game point streak snapped on Wednesday.

Michal Stinil recorded the primary assist on Stefan Fournier's goal on Wednesday. He has points in five of his last six games. The Czech native has seven points (1g, 6a) in nine games.

Three of the four goals on Wednesday were on special teams. Wichita is 7-for-27 (25.9% against Tulsa on the pp while the Oilers are 4-for-13 (30.8%) on the man advantage against the Thunder.

Wichita has been somewhat of an anomaly when it comes to the shot department. The Thunder are being outshot 448-321 this year and 140-91 in the third period. Despite these statistics, Wichita is 7-2-2 when being outshot by its opponent and has only outshot the opponent one time.

THUNDERBOLTS...Timur Ibragimov has assists in three of his last four games...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals, first in shooting percentage (46.2%) and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is third for rookies with 28 penalty minutes...Wichita is 4-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-0-0 when tied after one...

OILERS NOTES - Daniel Mannella and Evan Weinger were recalled to San Diego...Eddie Matsushima leads the league with two shorthanded assists...Matsushima and Weinger are tied for the league-lead with three shorthanded points...Adam Samuelsson is tied for second among rookies with nine minor penalties...Tulsa is fourth in the league in penalty minutes per game (17.92)...

Cowabunga dude! The Turtles are back this weekend. After all the family and turkey on Thanksgiving, come be a part of Nickelodeon Night featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, presented by Burns & McDonnell, on Saturday, November 26. Meet Donnie and Leo on the concourse and get your picture taken before they eat all the pizza. Get the TMNT family four pack, which includes four tickets, two commemorative TMNT pucks for just $60. Click here to buy now!

Bid on the TMNT jerseys live on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. The auction starts on Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m. and will run until Saturday, December 3. Stay tuned for the live auction link!

The holidays are coming fast. There's no better way to take care of the Thunder fan in your life with a holiday package with us. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.