Admirals Shuffle Roster with Three Trades

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, officially announced three trades and one acquisition on Friday afternoon.

Defenseman Aaron Thow has been traded to the Utah Grizzles in exchange for future considerations.

Forward Jake Smith has been traded to the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.

Forward Aidan Brown has been traded to the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

The Admirals have claimed defenseman Darick Louis-Jean off waivers from the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Louis-Jean will be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Worcester Railers.

The 21-year-old defenseman played with the Ghost Pirates in two games before being placed on waivers. Louis-Jean played for three teams last season, including stops with the Trois-Rivieres Lions and Iowa Heartlanders. In 11 games with the Lions, he posted two points (both assists). He also played in 13 games with the Quad City Storm in the SPHL, where he corralled nine points (2g, 7a).

Forward Tanner Schachle was added to the roster today and will be in the lineup against Worcester tonight.

