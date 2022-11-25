Game Day Preview: Allen at Boise, 8:10 PM CST

November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight in Idaho against the Idaho Steelheads. The Americans dropped a 7-4 decision on Wednesday night. The Americans are 2-2-0 on the six-game trip so far. Allen returns home next weekend to face Rapid City

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/2/22 vs. Rapid City Rush

Last Game: The Americans dropped the first game of the three-game Thanksgiving weekend series against the Idaho Steelheads 7-4 on Wednesday night in Boise. The Americans trailed 2-0 early and never recovered. Twice, they cut the lead to two goals but could never get any closer. The Americans were outshot for the fourth straight games despite putting up 33 shots to Idaho's 42. Luke Peressini has started all four games on the six-game road trip with Logan Flodell remaining in Belleville. With the loss on Wednesday, the Americans dropped into a tie with Tulsa for last overall in the division with 11 points, 12 points behind first place Idaho.

Finlay remains RED Hot: Americans rookie forward Liam Finlay has at least a point in six of his last seven games. He had a goal and an assist in Wednesday night's loss to Idaho. He tied for the team lead in helpers with 10 and leads the Americans in plus/minus at a plus 10 in 10 games played.

Jack Combs extends point streak to five: After having his six-game point streak to start the season snapped on November 11th, the St Louis native extended his new streak to five games. He leads the Americans in goals with eight, and points with 16. During his current point streak, he has multi point games in four of the five including a goal and an assist in Wednesday night's loss.

Americans trade for netminder: The Allen Americans have made a trade with the Tulsa Oilers for goalie Eric Dop. Dop has appeared in three games with Tulsa this season. The former Bowling Green State University netminder is a resident of Lewis Center, Ohio.

Pochiro Hits Milestone: Americans forward Zach Pochiro scored his 100th professional goal on Wednesday night in Boise. 58 of his 100 goals have come in an Americans sweater. He has six goals this season.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-2-1-0

Away: 3-4-0-0

Overall: 5-5-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (8) Jack Combs

Assists: (10) Liam Finlay

Points: (17) Jack Combs

+/-: (+10) Liam Finlay

PIM: (41) Nico Blachman

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 5-1-0-0

Away: 6-1-0-1

Overall: 11-2-0-1

Last 10: 8-1-0-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (11) Ryan Dmowski

Assists: (12) Patrick Kudla

Points: (18) Ryan Dmowski

+/-: (+18) Matt Register

PIM: (19) Zane Franklin and Willie Knierim

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.