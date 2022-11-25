Heartlanders Have Three-Game Point Streak Snapped Friday

November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Indianapolis, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders return home Saturday at 7:05 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones following a 5-2 defeat at the Indy Fuel Friday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Iowa allowed two empty-net goals.

In a scoreless first frame, Trevin Kozlowski blocked 11 shots.

Both offenses gained tempo in the second period. Shane Kuzmeski scored twice for Indy, but Iowa's Tommy Parrottino and Michael Pastujov scored back-to-back goals. With Iowa down 1-0, Parrottino redirected a Matt Murphy shot to give Iowa their first strike. Parrottino has three goals this season. Pastujov got the secondary helper. Five minutes later, Pastujov scored his team-leading 12th point and fourth goal of the season. Standing backdoor, Pastujov labeled the puck in on a cross-slot pass from Cole Stallard.

The Fuel's Chris Cameron scored the game-winning goal at 2:20 of the third. Kozlowski allowed three goals on 25 shots. Mitchell Weeks blocked 21 in victory.

The Heartlanders begin a three-game home stand with Military Appreciation Night, presented by GreenState Credit Union vs. Cincinnati on Sat., Nov. 26 at 7:05 p.m. The Heartlanders host Cincinnati again on Sun., Nov. 27 at 2:05 p.m., with a special postgame skate presented by The Family Dental Center. On Wed., Nov. 30 at 7:05 p.m., Iowa hosts Kansas City in a game presented by Mercy Iowa City. View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.