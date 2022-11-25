Heartlanders Have Three-Game Point Streak Snapped Friday
November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Indianapolis, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders return home Saturday at 7:05 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones following a 5-2 defeat at the Indy Fuel Friday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Iowa allowed two empty-net goals.
In a scoreless first frame, Trevin Kozlowski blocked 11 shots.
Both offenses gained tempo in the second period. Shane Kuzmeski scored twice for Indy, but Iowa's Tommy Parrottino and Michael Pastujov scored back-to-back goals. With Iowa down 1-0, Parrottino redirected a Matt Murphy shot to give Iowa their first strike. Parrottino has three goals this season. Pastujov got the secondary helper. Five minutes later, Pastujov scored his team-leading 12th point and fourth goal of the season. Standing backdoor, Pastujov labeled the puck in on a cross-slot pass from Cole Stallard.
The Fuel's Chris Cameron scored the game-winning goal at 2:20 of the third. Kozlowski allowed three goals on 25 shots. Mitchell Weeks blocked 21 in victory.
The Heartlanders begin a three-game home stand with Military Appreciation Night, presented by GreenState Credit Union vs. Cincinnati on Sat., Nov. 26 at 7:05 p.m. The Heartlanders host Cincinnati again on Sun., Nov. 27 at 2:05 p.m., with a special postgame skate presented by The Family Dental Center. On Wed., Nov. 30 at 7:05 p.m., Iowa hosts Kansas City in a game presented by Mercy Iowa City. View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022
- Claeys Blanks Mariners in One-Goal Game in Maine, 1-0 - Reading Royals
- Indy Defeats Iowa at Home, 5-2 - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Fall in Goaltending Battle - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Have Three-Game Point Streak Snapped Friday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Sweep Growlers With 3-2 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Wings Take Testy Tussle, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Drop Goaltending Duel to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Tackled 3-2 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Kirk and Parks Shine in Glads' Fifth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Win Overtime Thriller Against Railers - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Brett Gravelle Activated off Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Destination Utah for the Next Three Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Shuffle Roster with Three Trades - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Goes Black Friday Shopping Tonight in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, November 25 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Florida Ready to Battle in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Schedule Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Look for Fifth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Boise, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Forward Blade Jenkins Reassigned to Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Faceoff with Mariners for Rematch in Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Have Three-Game Point Streak Snapped Friday
- Iowa Banks Another Point at Kalamazoo in 3-2 OTL
- Iowa's Comeback Secures Point Sunday vs. Kalamazoo at Xtream Arena
- Kozlowski Traded to Heartlanders; Jones Reassigned
- Iowa Gets Point at Wichita in 3-2 OTL