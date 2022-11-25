Game Notes: vs Kansas City

GAME #15 vs Kansas City

11/25/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Daniil Chechelev made 38 saves on 40 shots, Calder Brooks scored for the third straight game and Alex Aleardi had a goal and an assist as the Rush beat the Kansas City Mavericks 5-2 on Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City won for the fifth time in the last seven games and for the third time in a row.

HEATING UP: The Rush won their third consecutive game on Wednesday and earned their fifth victory in their last seven games. Since starting the year 2-5-0-0, the Rush are 5-2-0-0 and have outscored their opponents a combined 30-18 in the seven games.

CHECH THE WORKHORSE: Daniil Chechelev made 38 saves on 40 shots faced in the 5-2 win on Wednesday, equaling a season-high in saves. Chechelev has started 11 of Rapid City's 14 games this season and owns a record of 7-4-0-0 with a 2.70 GAA and .924 save percentage. He leads the ECHL with 364 saves, and in minutes played by a goaltender with 667. His seven wins are also tied for the most in the ECHL.

CREAM OF THE CROP: Rush forward Alex Aleardi was named ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday. Aleardi was honored by the league after scoring two goals along with five assists and a +7 plus/minus rating in the three games against the Tulsa Oilers last week. In his first season with Rapid City, Aleardi has recorded four goals and 11 assists over 14 games. He is currently riding a seven-game point streak, during which he has four goals and eight assists.

MR. 400: Rush forward Logan Nelson's next game will be his will appear in his 400th career ECHL game. Over his 399 games in the league to date, he has 103 goals and 164 assists. Nelson has played 99 games for the Rush during his career and recorded 34 goals and 59 assists. His ECHL career began in 2014 and he has played for eight different teams in the league.

HOME COOKIN: Following Wednesday's win, the Rush are now 4-2-0-0 on home ice this season. They went 18-11-4-3 at home in 2021-22.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rory Kerins has recorded points in eight of the 11 games he has played for Rapid City and has multi-point games in five of them...Calder Brooks has goals in three consecutive games. Five of his seven goals have been scored in those three games...Keanu Yamamoto has three goals and four assists in his last five games. That stretch comes after he recorded two assists in his first eight professional games.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Kansas City will clash again on Saturday night. It's Yellowstone Night and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys for the first time this season. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

