K-Wings Drub Nailers 4-1, Win Third Straight

November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-5-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, poured in three second period goals and cruised to a 4-1 win over the Wheeling Nailers (6-8-0-0) at Wings Event Center Friday.

Raymond Brice (3,4) had a pair of goals, including the game-winner for Kalamazoo, and Evan Cormier (5-3-1-0) was a brick wall in net once again, making 39 saves in the victory.

Kalamazoo exploded in the second to recapture the lead after Wheeling scored once in the first.

The K-Wings got things going on a power play that carried over from the end of the first. On the play, Coale Norris (2) pushed a rebound into the right side of the Wheeling net to tie the game 1-1 at the 1:23 mark. Collin Saccoman (2) and Mason McCarty (6) assisted on the game-tying mark.

Raymond Brice (3) then gave Kalamazoo the lead off of a great feed from Anthony Collins (1) and Justin Taylor (4) at the 10:07 mark. Taylor allowed a Collins pass to scoot right through his legs onto Brice's stick, who then used nifty stick work to score the goal.

The K-Wings scored their third goal in the period via a Darby Llewellyn (2) backhanded, top-shelf, rebound cash-in at the 15:03 mark. Norris (2) earned his second point in the game with his initial shot and Paul McAvoy (1) got his first professional assist in the books in his K-Wings debut.

Brice (4) rounded out the scoresheet at the 5:31 mark of the third period, intercepting a bad Wheeling outlet pass between the circles and he sniped a shot into the top-right corner.

For Cormier, it was his fourth consecutive game with at least 24 saves and a save percentage over .910.

Kalamazoo immediately heads to Indianapolis for a matchup with the Indy Fuel (9-4-1-0) Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.