Indy Defeats Iowa at Home, 5-2

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders for the second time this season, attempting to take two points early this weekend before back-to-back games with Kalamazoo.They did just that with a 5-2 win over the Heartlanders and a two-goal night by Fuel newcomer Shane Kuzmeski.

The first period started off with the Fuel giving up a few shots to the Heartlanders but ultimately outshot them 11-5 with no score for either side. Jakub Pour did take the Fuel's only penalty of the period for slashing that would bleed over into the second period but Indy killed it off successfully.

After a tripping call on Alex Wideman, the Fuel got their league-leading seventh shorthanded goal of the season courtesy of Shane Kuzmeski. This was his first career Fuel goal. Less than thirty seconds later, Iowa answered back with a goal from Tommy Parrottino to tie the game in the middle frame.

Michael Pastujov gave Iowa their first lead of the game with a quick goal to make it 2-1. It didn't stay like that for long as Shane Kuzmeski tallied his second goal of the game just six minutes after his first. That is how the second period would end, with a tie at two and Indy outshooting Iowa 18-14.

Just over two minutes into the third period, Chris Cameron tallied his second goal of the season to give the Fuel the lead again at 3-2. The score remained that way for most of the period, some chances going both ways before Iowa pulled their goaltender and with just under a minute to go, Andrew Bellant scored on the empty net to secure the win. The Fuel were not done though, as Seamus Malone got his second goal of the season, another empty net goal, to win 5-2.

The Fuel host the Kalamazoo Wings tomorrow night at 7 p.m. and look to continue their win streak against the Wings.

