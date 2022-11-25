ECHL Announces Schedule Change

November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The ECHL (@ECHL) on Monday announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. These changes are a result of the opponent change on Friday, November 11, which resulted in Orlando playing at Jacksonville in place of Trois-Rivières due to the Lions' travel delays as a result of Hurricane Nicole.

The Worcester Railers game against the Maine Mariners at Maine on Wednesday, Apr. 12 has now been replaced by a game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Greenville on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Full details on the schedule change are listed below.

Saturday, Jan. 28 - Orlando at Greenville is now Savannah at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Savannah at Greenville is now Worcester at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 12 - Worcester at Maine is now Trois-Rivières at Maine at 7:00 p.m. ET

Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.