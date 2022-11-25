ECHL Announces Schedule Change
November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The ECHL (@ECHL) on Monday announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. These changes are a result of the opponent change on Friday, November 11, which resulted in Orlando playing at Jacksonville in place of Trois-Rivières due to the Lions' travel delays as a result of Hurricane Nicole.
The Worcester Railers game against the Maine Mariners at Maine on Wednesday, Apr. 12 has now been replaced by a game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Greenville on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Full details on the schedule change are listed below.
Saturday, Jan. 28 - Orlando at Greenville is now Savannah at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Savannah at Greenville is now Worcester at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Apr. 12 - Worcester at Maine is now Trois-Rivières at Maine at 7:00 p.m. ET
Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
