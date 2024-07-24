Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Cole Donhauser for 2024-25 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Cole Donhauser to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Donhauser, 24, signs in Worcester for his first full professional season in North America. The Kenmore, NY native started the 2023-24 season in the Elite Ice Hockey League with the Coventry Blaze, playing in seven games and notching two assists. Donhauser joined the Idaho Steelheads midway through the season for two games before being traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. With Greenville, he scored seven points (2G, 5A) in twelve games played for the top seed in the South Division.

"Cole got his feet wet with Greenville last year, being a part of a top team in the league down the stretch that won the South Division," Tuzzolino said. "We're looking forward to seeing that experience and confidence transition into his first full season."

Prior to professional hockey, the 6'0", 190lb forward spent four years with the Yale University Bulldogs. In 80 games with Yale, Donhauser scored 30 points (12G, 18A) to go with 85 penalty minutes. He played with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League during the 2018-19 season where he scored 42 points (17G, 25A) in 56 games.

"I'm super excited," Donhauser said. "Nothing but great things have been said about Worcester. The passion and the mindset of wanting to win now and having a winning culture... that's what ultimately helped me to make my decision."

The Railers have announced seven players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Donhauser joins Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the seven signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

