Icemen Agree to Terms with Gritty Defenseman Connor Russell

July 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Connor Russell

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Connor Russell(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Connor Russell for the 2024-25 season.

Russell, 28, returns to the Icemen where he recorded a career-high 13 points (1g, 12a) with 80 penalty minutes in 61 games last season.

Russell has totaled 19 points (1g, 18a) with 171 penalty minutes in 124 career ECHL contests split between the Icemen, South Carolina Stingrays, Iowa Heartlanders and Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2021-2024. The Guelph, Ontario resident totaled 11 points in three collegiate seasons at the University of Ottawa and Brock University (OUAA).

Russell joins Christopher Brown, Logan Cockerill, Chris Grando and Justin McRae on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2024-25 season.

The Icemen open their season at home on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m. Icemen ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.